Minister says new Community Nursing Unit in Clifden will progress quickly after funding approval

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister Mary Butler says she expects the new Community Nursing Unit in Clifden to progress very quickly.

The Minister for Older People visited a number of facilities across Connemara today including St Annes Nursing Home, Clifden Hospital and Áras Mhic Dara in An Cheathrú Rua

From Clifden, Minister Butler confirmed the HSE has received approval of funding for the new 40-bed unit as part of its Capital Programme for 2023

Speaking to our reporter Mairtín Ó Catháin, Minister Butler says its an important service for the area