Minister says ‘near consensus’ for vital intervention at Tuam Mother and Baby Home site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister Roderic O’ Gorman has told an Oireachtas Committee that there’s near consensus it’s vital to intervene at the site of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

He was addressing a meeting to discuss the proposed Certain Institutional Burials (Authorised Interventions) Bill, which would allow for interventions at sites nationwide.

He said children were interred in a deeply shocking manner at Tuam with no concern for their dignity, or that of their families.

Minister O’ Gorman said he is determined to prioritise the legislation to address this terrible failing – and said he hoped to bring a final draft to the Oireachtas soon.

It was also acknowleged that widespread concerns have been raised that the Government will have too much discretionary power under the new legislation.

Minister O’ Gorman further accepted that many survivors and families are worried that the Government would not exercise those powers in their favour.

He admitted that given how badly the Government had failed them in the past, it is easy to understand the scepticism.

He also spoke of the wide-ranging opinions held among survivors and families about what should happen at a number of sites.

However, Minister O’ Gorman noted there is general consensus that intervention at the Tuam site is vital.