Minister says government will continue to ‘champion’ Athenry site for data centre investment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government will continue to ‘champion’ a major site in Athenry for data centre investment.

That’s according to Galway East Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon, who’s reacting to news that tech-giant Apple is now selling the site.

The move is seen by many as the firm finally closing the door on a long running saga which began several years ago.

Apple was granted permission for an €850m data centre in 2016, but ultimately abandoned the plan after long-running objections.

It’s now placed the 500 acre site on the market, describing it as ‘Data Hub West’, a ready-to-go data centre development site.

Fine Gael Minister Cannon says it’s profoundly disappointing news but the Government will continue to push for investment in the site.