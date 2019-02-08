Minister says Connemara company’s relocation to city will not result in job losses

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara company has confirmed that it will move its new European Centre of Excellence to Galway city.

The move will result in the phased transitioning of all HID Global Ireland Teo operation from its existing site at Baile na hAbhann to the city.

Údarás na Gaeltacht says it has been in constant communication with HID Global over the past year with a view to locating the company’s new facility at Baile na hAbhann and strengthen existing jobs at the Connemara location.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Seán Kyne says he has been informed that there will be no job losses as a result of HID Global’s move to the city and all employees will have the chance to move.

Minister Kyne says the company is not receiving any funding from IDA Ireland regarding the relocation to the city.