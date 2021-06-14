Minister says alternative bus service possible on Gort to Galway route

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Transport Authority has stated that private bus companies can operate on the Gort to Galway bus route.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte has received confirmation from the NTA that commercial bus operators can submit licence applications for the route at anytime.

It comes after Bus Éireann’s decision to cancel its evening service on the Galway to Cork Expressway 51 route – leaving passengers travelling to south Galway with no access to a public bus service after the last bus departs the city at 5:05pm.

The NTA has stated that potential applications will be considered based on the potential demand for the service with regards to the needs of consumers and any public services on or in the vicinity of the route.

Minister Rabbitte argues the decision by Bus Éireann has placed limitations on students, workers and general commuters travelling out of the city.

She is encouraging commercial bus operators to make an application and provide the vital service for commuters in the county.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.