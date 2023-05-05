Minister says 1500 new jobs for Athenry is about balanced regional development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – IDA, business and community leaders have gathered at the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry for the official announcement in the next few minutes of 1500 jobs by US multinational Dexcom

Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company is set to establish a major European hub at IDA lands in Athenry

The firm develops, manufactures and distributes equipment for diabetes management.

It will create thousand permanent high tech graduate and technician positions over the next five years

A further 500 jobs will be created during the construction of the new facility.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar couldn’t attend as he is on his way to London for tomorrow’s Coronation but speaking to Galway Bay fm news ahead of the announcement and says there will be spin offs jobs also with this 300 million euro investment

Minister and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton told our reporter David Nevin this major investment is about bringing jobs to areas outside of Dublin