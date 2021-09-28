Minister Ryan appoints Galway businessman Padraig O’Ceidigh chairperson of Shannon Group

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway businessman Padraig O’Ceidigh has been appointed Chairperson designate of the Shannon Group.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan announced the move today, saying Mr O’Ceidigh will bring extensive experience and sectoral knowledge to the role.

He has held senior management positions including Executive Officer and Chairman of Aer Arann for some 26 years, and served as a Senator

Commenting on his appointment, Mr O’Ceidigh said Shannon Airport is a vital economic engine for the Shannon Region and wider west of Ireland economy.