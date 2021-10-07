Minister rules out legislation to force decision on Galway City Ring Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A senior cabinet minister has ruled out the introduction of legislation to force a decision on the long-awaited Galway City Ring Road.

An Bord Pleanála has flagged November 19th as the next date for an expected decision on the €600 million project.

If it gets the go ahead the road project for Galway city would run from a location close to the existing M6 motorway on to a site west of Bearna.

The proposal was first lodged in October 2018 and also involved a lengthy oral hearing.

The plans are expected to impact 500 landowners, 44 houses and 11 businesses with Compulsory Acquisition Notices already issued.

The planning board announced last week that it is still considering evidence that was presented during the course of a lengthy oral hearing into the application for the Ring Road last year.

An Bord Pleanála has now set a revised target date of the 19th November for the long awaited decision.

Galway West TD Noel Grealish brought the delays to the attention of Minister Simon Coveneny who was taking leaders’ questions in the Dail

Speaking in response, Minister Coveney ruled out legislation as a feasible solution