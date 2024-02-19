Galway Bay FM

19 February 2024

Minister Roderic O’ Gorman to address public referendum event at University of Galway

Minister Roderic O’ Gorman is set to address a public referendum event at University of Galway tomorrow evening.

On March 8th, people will be voting in two constitutional referendums – one on the definition of family and another on replacing reference to the duties of a mother in the home.

The free event will take place at the IT Building at University of Galway tomorrow at 7pm.

Audience members will have an opportunity to engage with Green Party Minister O’ Gorman in a Q&A session.

Dr. Brian Tobin says they’re delighted to host the Minister and are hoping for a good turnout.

 

