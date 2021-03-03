Minister questioned in Seanad over major delays for new national school in Ballinasloe

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Education Minister has come under pressure over what has been described as a a multi-decade delay in providing a new school building for Ballinasloe National School.

Speaking in the Seanad, Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan said Scoil an Chroí Naofa has been waiting 20 years for a purpose built facility.

She noted that planning was granted in 2011 and an extension was approved in 2016, yet there’s still been very little progress.

Senator Dolan argued that generations of children are passing through school buildings that date back to the 1930s and 1960s.

Currently, the project is at Stage 2(b), which is detailed design.

Senator Dolan said the whole project from start to finish should take around 5 years, yet decades later there’s been little progress.

Speaking in response, Minister Josepha Madigan acknowledged it was ‘extraordinary’ that the project has not come to fruitition despite the multi-decade timeline.

She said she understood the frustration involved and pledged to raise the issue with Minister Norma Foley.