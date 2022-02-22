Minister publishes Bill which would allow recovery and identification of children interred at site of former Tuam Mother and Baby Home

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Legislation has been published which would provide a legal basis to allow the recovery and identification of the children interred at the site of the former Mother and Baby Home in Tuam.

The Bill includes the removal of the restriction on the jurisdiction of the coroner.

It also provides for the inclusion of a full programme of forensic excavation, recovery and analysis to international standards, and the expansion of family participation in DNA identification.

A new Advisory Board will provide a role for families and former residents to guide and support a strengthened Director role.

The Bill will be formally published by the Oireachtas later this week and the Minister intends to begin second stage of the legislation in the Houses of the Oireachtas within the next two weeks.

Long-term Campaigner Catherine Corless says survivors are very pleased with the legislation and the fact it delivers on almost everything they've been fighting for