Minister praises young Gaelgeoirs as he opens Irish Language Centre in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Young Gaelgeoirs have been praised during the official opening of the new Irish Language Centre in Knocknacarra.

A red ribbon was cut today by Junior Minister Jack Chambers at Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh to officially open the centre.

It will provide pre-school and after-school facilities, along with supporting the implementation of an Irish language plan for the Knocknacarra and Barna areas.

The Minister of State for Gaeltacht Affairs was particularly taken with the young Gaelgeoirs he met at the school