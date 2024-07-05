Minister praises local distillery for environmental sustainability and innovation

Share story:

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett, has praised Ahascragh Distillery for its environmental sustainability and innovation in the drinks industry during a visit this week

The award-winning facility is the first zero energy emissions distillery in the country.

Founders, Gareth and Michelle McAllister, maintain their zero-emission status through a novel method of heat retention which is projected to save 40% on energy costs over two decades.

Ahascragh Distillery is a member of Bord Bia’s Origin Green and continues to push for sustainable practices within the whiskey sector.