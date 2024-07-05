5 July 2024

Minister praises local distillery for environmental sustainability and innovation

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett, has praised Ahascragh Distillery for its environmental sustainability and innovation in the drinks industry during a visit this week

The award-winning facility is the first zero energy emissions distillery in the country.

Founders, Gareth and Michelle McAllister, maintain their zero-emission status through a novel method of heat retention which is projected to save 40% on energy costs over two decades.

Ahascragh Distillery is a member of Bord Bia’s Origin Green and continues to push for sustainable practices within the whiskey sector.

