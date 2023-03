Galway Bay fm newsroom – A grant of €1m was announced today for the Emigrants and Diaspora Centre in Carna.

It’ll support an extension to the current building, the fitting out of an Interpretive Centre, and the development of a Memorial Garden.

The funding was announced by Minister of State with responsibility for the Gaeltacht Patrick O Donovan at an event at the centre this morning.

He says the centre is doing invaluable work.