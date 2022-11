Galway Bay fm newsroom – Junior Special Education Minister, Josepha Madigan, has praised Galway for embracing inclusivity in special education.

Today, the Minister has been visiting speical classes at Scoil Caitriona in Renmore and Colaiste Mhuire Mhatair on St Marys road

Minister Madigan has also visited Ballinderreen National School, who are looking to introduce a special class.

Speaking at Scoil Caitriona, the Minister was highly impressed with the school’s work: