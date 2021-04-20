Minister pledges to work on addressing funding shortfall at Galway County Council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Cabinet Minister has pledged to work to address a long-running funding shortfall affecting Galway County Council.
It follows a meeting between Housing Minister Darragh O’ Brien and Galway’s Fianna Fail Oireachtas and local authority members.
Issues discussed included a long-running funding shortfall at the local authority, lack of staff, and the urgent need to appoint a permanent chief executive.
Also discussed was the potential merger of Galway City and Council Council – a controversial proposal that is both supported and opposed by various elected representatives.
The meeting also examined the more general challenges facing both of Galway’s local authorities – including housing, planning and transport.
Minister O’ Brien pledged to visit Galway as soon as restrictions are lifted to see things on the ground for himself.
Galway West Deputy Eamon O Cuiv says the long-running funding shortfall is the biggest single issue facing Galway County Council at present.