Minister pledges to work on addressing funding shortfall at Galway County Council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Cabinet Minister has pledged to work to address a long-running funding shortfall affecting Galway County Council.

It follows a meeting between Housing Minister Darragh O’ Brien and Galway’s Fianna Fail Oireachtas and local authority members.

Issues discussed included a long-running funding shortfall at the local authority, lack of staff, and the urgent need to appoint a permanent chief executive.

Also discussed was the potential merger of Galway City and Council Council – a controversial proposal that is both supported and opposed by various elected representatives.

The meeting also examined the more general challenges facing both of Galway’s local authorities – including housing, planning and transport.

Minister O’ Brien pledged to visit Galway as soon as restrictions are lifted to see things on the ground for himself.

Galway West Deputy Eamon O Cuiv says the long-running funding shortfall is the biggest single issue facing Galway County Council at present.