Minister pledges to meet Galway TD over Irish language at third level

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has pledged to meet with Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv to discuss concerns over the Irish language at third level.

It’s after Deputy O’ Cuiv used the Dáil chamber to raise the issue of courses being offered through the Irish language.

He pointed out that Government is currently advancing legislation to ensure that all public services are available through Irish.

Deputy O’ Cuiv wanted to know what is being done to help ensure that graduates will be available to fill these services.

Speaking in response, Higher Education Minister Harris said there are 73 students currently undertaking higher education courses through the medium of Irish.

However, he pointed out that almost 2 thousand students are taking courses in the Irish language itself, many of whom would meet the public service criteria.

Deputy O’ Cuiv said there’s been a significant regression in the provision of education through Irish at third-level.

In response, Minister Harris accepted that Deputy O’ Cuiv had raised many valid points and pledged to further engage with him on the issue…

