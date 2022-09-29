Minister pledges to find out “what’s happening on the ground” at Clifden Hospital

GBFM Newsroom – A minister has pledged to find out “what’s happening on the ground” at Clifden District Hospital.

The ongoing controversy over the withdrawal of services was raised in the Seanad by local Senators Sean Kyne, Pauline O Reilly and Ollie Crowe.

It follows a public meeting earlier this week attended by over 600 people in response to the abrupt cancellation of respite services.

Senator Sean Kyne said the community feels the unit is being steered towards closure – while Senator Ollie Crowe agreed it’s death by a thousand cuts.

Speaking in response, Minister Mary Butler pledged to look into the situation.