3 October 2024
~1 minutes read
Minister Paschal Donohue in Galway for series of engagements
Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohue is in Galway today for a series of engagements.
His first stop this morning is Athenry – where he’ll visit the Dexcom site, walk around the town, and open a constituency office for Councillor Clodagh Higgins.
He’ll then travel to the city at lunchtime, where he’ll address a Galway Chamber Business Lunch.
From there, Minister Donohue will head to Tuam for a walkabout, before travelling to Loughrea, where he’ll do the same to close out the day.