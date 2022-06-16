Minister opens international conference on health inequalities at NUIG

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Minister for State for Public Health and Wellbeing Frank Feighan has opened the international Health Promotion Conference at NUI Galway.

National and International experts are presenting on topics under the theme ‘Health Inequality: Action for Change’

The annual event is in its 26th year and is co-hosted by the Health Service Executive, the Department of Health, the Association for Health Promotion Ireland and the Institute of Public Health.

NUIG Professor Margaret Hodgins is Conference Co-Chair.