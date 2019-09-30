Minister offers reassurances to those concerned over possible plan for direct provision centre in Oughterard

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Junior Minister in the Department of Justice and Equality has moved to reassure those opposing the creation of a direct provision centre in Oughterard that locals will be consulted on any such plans for the facility.

The comments from Minister David Stanton follow a major ‘silent procession’ by over 2 thousand people in the town on Saturday.

They’re asking the Taoiseach to intervene in the situation and confirm the status of any such plan for a centre.

This weekend during a mass held in Oughterard , the Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly also called for an end to Ireland’s Direct Provision system.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Junior Minister David Stanton said those opposing the project should be reassured that standards in the sector are improving but at this point in the process he cannot yet engage…