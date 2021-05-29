Minister of State welcomes gradual re opening of in person driver theory test centres

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton has welcomed the announcement of the gradual re-opening of in person driver theory test centres from the 7th of June.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) will re-open its full network of 40 test centres with capacity being permitted at 25,000 driver theory tests per month.

The test centres will have extensive Covid-19 measures in place to protect both customers and staff and to ensure the safe delivery of the service.

The RSA has also recently extended its pilot scheme for online driver theory testing to cars and bikes and 4,000 such tests will be available each month.

Pre covid, 15,000 tests were carried out per month and speaking this morning, Minister of state Naughton revealed that there is a capacity to increase to 50,000 tests per month over time.

She also said that there will also be an increase in the amount of driver testers with 40 more coming on stream in June.

For more information on the driver theory test, visit www.theorytest.ie. The Driver Theory Test Service has details of all customer bookings so there is no need to contact the theory test service.

They will be in touch directly with all customers who have bookings.

Further details will be made available in the coming days.

