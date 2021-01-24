Minister of state praises voluntary groups who benefited from 2020 Community Enhancement Programme

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton has praised the voluntary groups who were recipients of grants that they used on projects designed to adapt and protect against Covid 19.

The 2020 Community Enhancement programme benefited a total of 69 voluntary groups in the city and county who received nearly €120,000 in the form of small capital grants.

The annual scheme provides grant support to community groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, but last year focused on helping organisations to cope with the challenges presented by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Among the beneficiaries in the city was Galway Centre for Independent Living, which received a grant of €5,000; and Ballinfoile Castlegar Neighbourhood Centre, which was allocated a total of €4,540. Westside Age Inclusion Ltd was awarded €3,300.

In the county, Active in Age in Oranmore and Headford Men’s Shed were among the recipients, along with the Irish Heart Foundation and Connemara RFC in Oughterard. Cúl an Tí in Spiddal received €2,900, while Athenry First Responders benefitted from a grant of €2,580.

Deputy Naughton explained that the measures taken by these groups made big differences to their communities and have advised groups interested in applying this year to should contact their local community development committee when the programme is launched in the coming months.