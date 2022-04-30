Minister of State Officially Opens Carcair na Leacht Community and Business Centre on Inis Meáin

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Minister of state for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers has officially opened the Carcair na Leacht Community and Business Centre.

The centre cost over €550,000 to develop with the department approving 90% of the total cost.

The grant for the Community Centre on Inis Meáin is in line with the commitment made in the National Development Plan and the commitment in the Community and Language Supports Programme.

As well as serving as a community and gteic which is the Digital Network of the Gaeltacht, the Centre will also provide playgroup and office space.

While on Inis Meáin the minister also visited Coláiste Naomh Eoin where the Gardaí held a flag-raising ceremony.

The College is supported through ÁRAINN Gaeltachta, an initiative that provides funding of up to €150,000 over a 3 year period to enable up to 30 post-primary students per annum spend a full school year attending any of the three post-primary schools on the Aran Islands.