Minister Noonan announces over €180,000 in funding for biodiversity projects in Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- €180,000 has been announced for biodiversity projects in Galway.

It’s part of a national allocation of 2.7 million euro announced by Junior Hertiage Minister Malcolm Noonan.

Minister Malcolm Noonan says this money will support communities across Ireland to deliver on national objectives for nature.

The Local Biodiversity Action Fund covers a range of projects, including restoration, invasive species management, surveys and education.

Some of the 13 Galway projects approved for funding this year include- The Barna Woods Biovidersity Implementation Plan, Connemara Blue Dot, FORUM Connemara and The wetlands of North-East Galway Survey 2023.