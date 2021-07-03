Minister Martin approves pilot concert at Róisín Dubh in the city

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The pilot concert scheduled to take place at the Roisin Dubh in the city will go ahead next weekend with 100 guests set to enjoy performers Iarla Ó Lionáird & Steve Cooney

Iarla and Steve have forged a unique musical partnership over many years and their interpretations of songs from the sean-nós tradition have set a new standard of artistic integrity and creative innovation

The final approval for the concert was given last evening (Fri) by Culture Minister Catherine Martin, as part of the government’s plan

The Roisin Dubh event is one of a number of test live entertainment events being organised by the Department of Arts, Tourism, Culture and Heritage with others in Dublin, Limerick and Kerry.

The trad event was originally pencilled in for tomorrow at the popular music venue on Dominick Street, depending on public health advice but has now been confirmed for this day week (Saturday July 10th)

Ticketing will be required to provide for contact tracing purposes.

There will be 80 tickets on sale from Monday at 10am, with tables of 2, 4 & 6 available

Minister Catherine Martin says the line-up of Iarla Ó Lionáird and Steve Cooney is fantastic, both so accomplished and inspiring which means everyone at the event will have a fantastic evening.