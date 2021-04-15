Minister Martin announces funding for new water sport centre in city

Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin TD (left), pictured at Killiney Beach with Paul Kelly, CEO Fáilte Ireland and Cllr. Una Power, Cathaoirleach of Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, for the announcement of Fáilte Ireland’s new €19 million investment to build public facility centres at beaches and inland water areas. Killiney Beach in Co. Dublin is one of 22 locations across the country that will be benefit. News release Thursday April 15th 2021 Minister Martin and Fáilte Ireland announce €19 million investment to develop state-of-the-art facilities for outdoor water-based activities 22 locations nationwide will be developed The significant increase in people enjoying outdoor water-based activities such as kayaking, surfing, paddle-boarding and open water swimming is expected to continue to grow year on year, and not just during the summer months.  This means all-weather changing facilities, secure storage and bathrooms at beaches and inland water spots will be in huge demand. To meet this demand Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin and Fáilte Ireland are today announcing a major new investment worth €19million.  The funding will be used to build world-class facility centres at 22 locations across the country where water-based activities are a key visitor attraction. (see full list in notes to editor). Each centre will provide hot showers, changing and toilet facilities, secure storage, induction spaces, equipment washdown and orientation points. They will be fully wheelchair accessible and built using sustainability best practices such as solar heating panels to meet ‘Nearly Zero Energy Building Standards’*. This investment scheme, developed in partnership between Fáilte Ireland and Local Authorities, will support the local economy and the outdoor activity sector by significantly enhancing the overall visitor experience, providing new business opportunities in local communities and allowing for the extension o
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been announced for the development of a new water sport activity centre in Galway City.

The centre will be located at the old Waterworks building at Terryland.

It’ll be developed as a joint partnership between Failte Ireland and Galway City Council.

Terryland Waterworks is a 19th century stone building, built on a double-arch bridge-like structure across the water.

Today’s funding is part of a €19m investment at 22 locations nationwide.

It’s to support the installation of shower facilities, changing rooms, toilets, secure storage, induction spaces, equipment washdown and orientation points.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin hopes it will help tourism thrive beyond the Summer months – for more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour

