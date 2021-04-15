Minister Martin announces funding for new water sport centre in city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been announced for the development of a new water sport activity centre in Galway City.

The centre will be located at the old Waterworks building at Terryland.

It’ll be developed as a joint partnership between Failte Ireland and Galway City Council.

Terryland Waterworks is a 19th century stone building, built on a double-arch bridge-like structure across the water.

Today’s funding is part of a €19m investment at 22 locations nationwide.

It’s to support the installation of shower facilities, changing rooms, toilets, secure storage, induction spaces, equipment washdown and orientation points.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin hopes it will help tourism thrive beyond the Summer months – for more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour