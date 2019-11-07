Minister Madigan among high profile speakers at NUIG history conference

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan will address a major history conference in NUI Galway which opens this evening

Minister Madigan will give her address on Saturday at 3pm in the O’Donoghue Theatre

The three-day conference will investigate the role of labour, gender and class in the struggle for Irish independence between 1918 and 1924.

Over 60 guest speakers will deliver seminars in the O’Donoghue Centre and the Galway Mechanics Institute over the three days.

The conference is one of the highlights of the Decade of Centenaries programme for 2019, and is co-organised by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions and the History Department in NUIG.

History Professor Dr John Cunnigham will kick-off events at 6 this evening at the Galway Arts Centre, with a walking tour called the “Galway Soviet.”

Dr Cunningham says attendees can draw their own conclusions between problems facing people circa 1920 and today – for more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…