The University of Galway has launched its Active* Consent programme for the upcoming academic year.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris vowed Government support for the initiative for the new five-year cycle.

Active* Consent is a sexual consent education and research programme set up by the university ten years ago.

Over 70,000 first year students have taken part since 2019, and a further 4,000 secondary school students have taken part in workshops last year.