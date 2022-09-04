Minister Joe O’Brien to attend a number of projects as part of a two day visit to Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O’Brien, T.D., will be in Galway over the next two days.

Minister O’Brien will visit a number of venues in the city and county and will meet with local volunteers and representatives.

The Minister’s first port of call will be to the Wild Goat Cafe tomorrow morning where he will meet with Forum Connemara.

As part of his visit, Minister O’Brien will visit Galway Rural Development who’s Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme received high praise from Deputy Eamon O’Cuiv.

CEO Steve Dolan says the work of the community has made the programme a template for the rest of the country.