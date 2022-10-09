Minister Humphreys launches Fuel Allowance Season

Fuel Allowance to be paid for 28 weeks to 371,000 households

€400 Cost of Living Lump-Sum will be paid week commencing 14 th November

Total value of weekly & lump-sum payments will be €1,324 per household

Largest ever expansion of Fuel Allowance to take effect from January with new Means Test for Over 70s



The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced the start of the National Fuel Allowance Scheme for the 2022/23 Season.

Fuel Allowance, which is a means-assessed payment, will be paid for 28 weeks to over 371,000 households across the State.

The payment is made at the weekly rate of €33 or if preferred, by way of two lump sum payments.

As part of the Social Protection Budget Package of €2.2 Billion, Minister Humphreys secured a €400 additional Lump Sum payment which will be paid to all households in receipt of the Fuel Allowance Payment the week commencing 14th November 2022.

In addition, as part of Budget 2023, Minister Humphreys secured funding for the largest ever expansion of the Fuel Allowance scheme. This expansion will bring an additional 81,000 households into the scheme with a new Means Test taking effect for Over 70s from January.

Under the new Means Test for Over 70s, a single person can have income of €500 per week and a couple can have income of €1000 per week. In the case of a couple where one person is under 70 and one person is over 70, they will be assessed using the Over 70s Means Test criteria.

The weekly means threshold for those aged under 70 will also be increased by €80 per week, from €120 to €200 above the weekly rate of State Pension Contributory.

The Department of Social Protection is now working on developing the necessary IT systems and application forms to give effect to these changes from January.

Announcing the launch of the Fuel Season, Minister Humphreys said:

“The Fuel Allowance plays a vital role in supporting hundreds of thousands of households with their heating costs over the winter months.

“In order to ease the pressure and stress that many households are currently facing, an additional €400 lump sum cost-of-living payment will be made to all households in receipt of Fuel Allowance in mid-November. This will bring the total value of the Fuel Allowance to €1,324 per household.”

Minister Humphreys continued:

“I am very conscious that older people are particularly vulnerable to the cold however many pensioners currently fall just outside the income thresholds to qualify for Fuel Allowance. For that reason, I am introducing a new Over 70s Means Test for Fuel Allowance from January. Under this, a single person can have income of €500 per week and a couple can have income of €1,000 per week and still qualify for Fuel Allowance.

“Broadening the eligibility of the Fuel Allowance to include more older people was a priority for me in the Budget and my Department is now working on developing the necessary IT systems and application forms so that people Over 70 will be able to benefit from these changes from January.

“We have also increased the weekly means threshold for those aged under 70 by €80 per week. Combined it is estimated these changes will bring an extra 81,000 households into the Fuel Allowance Scheme which represents the largest ever expansion of the Scheme.

“As part of the Budget, I secured approval for a range of other Lump Sum Payments to support our pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and working families and I will be setting out the timetable for these payments in the coming days.”