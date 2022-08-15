Minister hopeful for update on Oranmore orthodontist by end of week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister Anne Rabbitte is hopeful there will be an update by the end of the week for patients of an Oranmore orthodontist who has ceased services.

The Minister says the Department of Health are actively involved, and trying to engage in finding a “positive solution”.

It’s after patients of Dr. Anne Hahessy were informed that she’s currently not practicising and is in hospital – and will not be in a position to return to return to practice for approximately 9 months.

The Dental Council of Ireland confirmed that in an order of the High Court, Dr. Hahessy undertook not to engage in the practice of dentistry until steps are taken by the Dental Council.

Speaking to Sally-Ann Barrett, Minister Rabbitte said the Dental Council of Ireland need to issue a strong statement.

Photo by Atikah Akhtar on Unsplash