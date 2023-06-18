Minister Hildegarde Naughton TD announces €150,000 in funding for Parkrun Ireland.

Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy Hildegarde Naughton TD has announced €150,000 in funding for Parkrun Ireland.

The Minister joined Oranmore Parkrun this morning to make the announcement.

Parkrun is a free weekly walking and running event with 5km events held every Saturday for adults in 104 locations nationwide, and 2km events held on Sundays for children aged 2 to 14, in 33 locations.

Parkrun Ireland is a key partner of Healthy Ireland, the National Framework for improving health and wellbeing, and this has been reflected in the support provided through the Health Service Executive (HSE) and Healthy Ireland to date.

The funding of €150,000 will enable the programme to extend the number of Parkrun locations in Ireland and expand the age groups of participants.