4 January 2024

Minister Hildegarde Naughton reveals 10,000 STI testing kits are ordered every month

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton has revealed that 10-thousand free STI testing kits are being ordered every month from the HSE.

56 per cent of those said they’d never visited a sexual health clinic before.

Last year the service cost €3.5 million and this year funding has increased to €4.2m to meet demand.

Minister of State for Public Health, Hildegarde Naughton says the kits take away any embarrassment and ensure those who need treatment receive it.

