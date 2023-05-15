Minister Hildegarde Naughton encourages celebration of National Volunteering Week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD and Minister Hildegarde Naughton is highlighting the invaluable work of volunteers for their annual celebration week.

National Volunteering Week kicks off today and runs until the 21st of the month, and aims to shine a light on the work done by volunteers.

Diversity and Inclusion are being celebrated throughout the week in an attempt to bring people together.

Minister of State for Public Health and Wellbeing Hildegarde Naughton says Volunteering Week allows people to acknowledge their achievements.