1 March 2024

Minister Hildegarde Naughton accused of “kicking can down road” on children’s mental health services

Minister Hildegarde Naughton has been accused of “kicking the can down the road” when it comes to improving mental health services for children.

It comes as Sinn Fein introduced a bill into the Dáil, aiming to provide greater regulation of services and cut down waiting lists.

However a Government amendment resolved that the bill be read again in 9 months time, to coincide with a Government bill that aims to address the situation.

Cabinet Minister Hildegarde Naughton said the Government’s Mental Health Bill will address the issue in a much more comprehensive manner than the Sinn Féin Bill.

But Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell found that unacceptable.

