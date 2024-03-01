Minister Hildegarde Naughton accused of “kicking can down road” on children’s mental health services

Share story:

Minister Hildegarde Naughton has been accused of “kicking the can down the road” when it comes to improving mental health services for children.

It comes as Sinn Fein introduced a bill into the Dáil, aiming to provide greater regulation of services and cut down waiting lists.

However a Government amendment resolved that the bill be read again in 9 months time, to coincide with a Government bill that aims to address the situation.

Cabinet Minister Hildegarde Naughton said the Government’s Mental Health Bill will address the issue in a much more comprehensive manner than the Sinn Féin Bill.

But Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell found that unacceptable.