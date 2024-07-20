Galway Bay FM

20 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Minister Hildegarde Naughten and Senator Sean Kyne selected to contest Galway West constituency in General Election for Fine Gael

Share story:
Minister Hildegarde Naughten and Senator Sean Kyne selected to contest Galway West constituency in General Election for Fine Gael

Minister Hildegarde Naughten and Senator Sean Kyne have been selected by Fine Gael to represent the party in the Galway West constituency at the next General Election.

Party members selected Minister Naughten and Senator Kyne last night in a convention which was chaired by Maria Walsh MEP.

Fine Gael have now chosen 18 General Election candidates in eleven constituencies.

Share story:

People travel far and wide to attend Galway International Arts Festival

500 feet, 500 metres, and 15,000 kilometres. These are some of the distances travelled by Galway International Arts Festival attendees. Week one of the fe...

Galway-based company Uniquely praised by Junior Minister Richmond

Galway-based company Uniquely has been praised by the Minister with responsibility for Financial Services for leading from the front in the sector. Minist...

Two University of Galway academics recognised by European ENLIGHT Alliance

Two University of Galway academics have been recognised by the European ENLIGHT Alliance. It comprises eight universities across Europe, including U-G, wh...

Call for independent board to chart future of St. Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe

St. Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe has fallen into a “significant state of dilapidation” and an independent board is needed to guide i...