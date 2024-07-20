Minister Hildegarde Naughten and Senator Sean Kyne selected to contest Galway West constituency in General Election for Fine Gael

Minister Hildegarde Naughten and Senator Sean Kyne have been selected by Fine Gael to represent the party in the Galway West constituency at the next General Election.

Party members selected Minister Naughten and Senator Kyne last night in a convention which was chaired by Maria Walsh MEP.

Fine Gael have now chosen 18 General Election candidates in eleven constituencies.