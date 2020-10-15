Minister Hidegarde Naughton says Ryanair decision to close airport bases is ‘devastating blow’

Galway Bay fm newsroom -Minister and Galway West TD Hidegarde Naughton says Ryanair’s decision to close its Cork and Shannon Airport bases for the winter is a devastating blow for the sector.

Ryanair says air travel has been severely curtailed because of flight restrictions across Europe.

It says this has weakened bookings slightly in October but materially in November and December.

As a result Ryanair has reduced its winter schedule which runs from November until March and is closing its bases in Cork, Shannon and Toulouse.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary is warning it could reduce its capacity even further if travel restrictions remain.

Minister of State for International and Road Transport and Logistics Hildegarde Naughton says the firm has flagged its concerns with government.

She told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks an EU traffic light approach has now been signed up to which aims to support the sector by opening up international travel in a safe manner through measures such as airport testing….