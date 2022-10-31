Minister Harris urges applicants to make applications for Student Grant Scheme and access improve student supports

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris TD has today urged students who have not already done so to apply to the Student Grant scheme.

Eligible maintenance applicants will avail of an additional payment before Christmas and increases in all maintenance grants effective from January.

Applications for the student grant 2022-2023 close Thursday, 3 November 2022. To apply after the closing date you must contact SUSI to make a late application request.

Speaking today, Minister Harris said: “There is still time to apply to SUSI for your student grant. Students and their families are feeling the cost of living challenges and it is important they know there is help there.

“The Student Maintenance Grant will have an additional payment in December for all maintenance grant holders and the maintenance grant itself will be increased effective from January by at least 10 percent.

“I would encourage anyone to make the application and find out if you can avail of these important supports.”

To apply, simply register with SUSI and submit an application online. You will need your Personal Public Service (PPS) number, an email address and a phone number.

An additional SUSI maintenance grant payment will be paid on the 16th of December 2022. This includes PLC, undergraduate and postgraduate students getting the Special Rate of Grant.

The student contribution is reduced by €1000 for undergraduate students who are eligible for free fees. Students on the 50% student contribution rate see a benefit of €500 by their contribution reducing from €1500 to €1000. If you paid the contribution and are due a refund you must provide the college with your bank details by 30th of November 2022.

Eligible Postgraduate students who qualify for the postgraduate fee contribution grant will get a once-off increase of €1,000 (from €3,500 to €4,500).