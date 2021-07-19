Minister Harris says proposed Connacht/Ulster Technological University would create powerhouse for education access

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris says the proposal to establish a new Connacht/Ulster Technological University would create a powerhouse in terms of access to education in the north west region.

In May, a formal application was made for the major multi-campus development involving the amalgamation of GMIT, IT Sligo and Letterkenny IT.

Speaking on his way to visit the GMIT Castlebar campus today, Minister Simon Harris told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that he expects good news in the coming months.

After the official submission, a panel was appointed to assess the vigour of the application and to decide if it had reached university status.

The panel will then present a report to Minister Harris before a final decision is made.

Minister Harris says incredible work has been done by all three institutions in getting the application to this point.

