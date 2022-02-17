Minister gives strong commitment on new fire station for Galway City

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for local Government Peter Burke has given a strong commitment his department will back proposals for a new fire station in Galway city.

The matter was raised in the Seanad by Senator Sean Kyne, who noted the existing base at Fr. Griffin Road is “archaic” and inadequate to meet the needs of the city.

Outlining the challenges presented as a result, he noted that Galway is a large and rapidly growing urban environment, and a new, fit-for-purpose facility is sorely needed.

Senator Kyne noted that at present, Galway City and County Council are assessing sites for a new station, before making a proposal to Government for funding.

Speaking in response, Minister Burke acknowledged a strong argument had been made and his department will consider it a priority case.