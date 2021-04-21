Minister gives go-head for long-awaited upgrade works at Inis Oírr pier

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys has given the go-ahead for upgrade works at Inis Oírr pier.

Minister Humphreys has announced that a business case is to commence on the long-awaited project.

Galway County Council can now seek tenders for the project which is listed as one of the Government’s key infrastructure commitments in Project Ireland 2040.

The pier redevelopment addresses safety risk issues that have arisen over recent years, in particular the danger from waves breaking over the harbour.

Additionally, the upgrade aims to solve other challenges arising from the numbers of tourist and ferry vessels visiting the island.

Galway Senator Seán Kyne says the pier redevelopment is vital for the future of the island and the safety of harbour users.



