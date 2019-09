Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Minister Jim Daly has officially opened the adult acute mental health unit at UHG.

The purpose built 50 bed acute psychiatric inpatient unit is in operation since last June .

The multi-million euro capital development provides support for people experiencing severe mental disorders and necessitating inpatient care.

The facility represents an increase of 5 acute inpatient beds incorporating wards dedicated to adult, high observation and later life patients.