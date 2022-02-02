Minister for Transport urged to allocate new rail carriages to Athlone-Galway line

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Transport is being urged to allocate new rail carriages to the Athlone-Galway rail line in a bid to address overcrowding on the service.

Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten says the additional carriages are necessary to enhance services from Athlone, Ballinasloe, Woodlawn, Attymon, Athenry and Oranmore into and out of Galway city.

It comes as Irish Rail will start to take delivery this summer of the first of 41 new rail carriages currently under construction.

Deputy Naughten argues it is imperative that western commuters can benefit from this investment.

He says the additional capacity for Oranmore through the passing loop needs to be backed up with sufficient carriages…

