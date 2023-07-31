Minister for Older People to visit a number of facilities in Connemara

Galway Bay fm Newsroom – Minister for Older People Mary Butler will visit a number of facilities in Connemara next week

She will meet also with local committees and representatives to discuss the challenges providing health care in a region such as Connemara

Galway West Fianna Fáil TD Eamon O Cuiv extended the invitation and the Minister’s visit will take place on Thursday

Minister Butler’s itinerary will include Clonbur, Clifden and An Cheathrú Rua

She will meet with North Connemara Social Services Voluntary Body and visit St Annes HSE Nursing Home and Clifden Hospital as well as Aras Mac Dara in Carraroe.