Minister for Local Government reaffirms €1 million commitment to Galway County Council

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Minister for Local Government has reaffirmed a commitment to grant an additional €1 million in funding to Galway County Council.

The commitment from Minister John Paul Phelan was initially confirmed at a special meeting of the local authority last October.

The €1 million allocation was part of a proposal to assist the better operation of municipal districts, with long-running calls from local politicians who feel Galway county council has been historically under funded compared to others nationwide.

The County Council has submitted a draft proposal in respect of how the additional funding will be utilised to the Department for Local Government.

Minister Phelan has confirmed that this proposal will be urgently considered once a review by the Institute for Public Administration is completed.