Minister for Justice makes a commitment of extra resources for Galway following meeting this morning

Share story:

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has made a commitment that extra resources will be made available for Galway following a meeting with the Mayor of Galway City Eddie Hoare, Minister Hildegarde Naughton, Cllr Clodagh Higgins and Cllr Frank Fahy this morning.

The Meeting was arranged by Senator Sean Kyne and provided those in attendance an opportunity to highlight and discuss with the Minister the serious issues of violence witnessed on the streets of Galway in recent weeks.

The Minister also confirmed that an additional overtime budget will be provided to address the issues raised.

Mayor Eddie Hoare spoke to John Mulligan