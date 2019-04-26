Minister for Higher Education to launch Strategic Plan at GMIT

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Higher Education Minister Mary Mitchell O’ Connor is to launch GMIT’s Strategic Plan for 2019 to 2023 at the Dublin Rd campus in the city at 3pm.

The Strategic Plan represents the next stage in the development of GMIT as it transitions to a Technological University – together with its Connacht Ulster Alliance partners, Letterkenny Institute of Technology and Institute of Technology Sligo.

The plan is supported by a major capital investment of 60 million euro, most of which is already in place.