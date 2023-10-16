Minister for Higher Education says Mountbellew is ‘very much in contention’ to gain a veterinary college

Following a visit to ATU Mountbellew today the Minister for Higher Education said the campus is ‘very much in contention’ to gain a veterinary medicine college.

Minister Simon Harris officially opened a new library on the campus and its connection with veterinary medicine allowed a strong focus on the potential for Mountbellew to get a veterinary school

Our reporter Leah Hogarty was at the opening where she questioned Simon Harris’ plans on expanding the number of veterinary medicine places in Ireland: