Minister for Higher Education launches Schools of Sanctuary programme at city school

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell-O’Connor has launched the Galway School’s of Sanctuary programme at Scoil Bhríde in Shantalla in the last few minutes.

The launch coincides with NUI Galway’s designation as the 6th third level institution in the country to be designated as a University Of Sanctuary.

Universities and Schools of Sanctuary promote the welcoming of refugees, asylum seekers and other migrants into educational communities in meaningful ways.

The NUIG programme will also focus on the promotion of Irish Traveller culture as an innate and positive element of Irish society.

Nationally, other Irish third level institutions already designated as Universities of Sanctuary are AIT, UCC, UL, DCU and UCD.

Coordinator of the NUIG programme, Aidan Harte, says they aim to make Galway a Community of Sanctuary – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…